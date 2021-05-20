The all-star line-up of lifestyle products available around the globe will allow fans everywhere to join the jam and share the fun of the pop culture sensation. Starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad, the live-action/animated adventure is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.
Collaborations with well-known global brands such as Nike Inc., Vilebrequin, Spalding, The Cotton On Group, and Moose Toys and capsule collections from UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, as well as a wide range of regional international partners, will let fans rule the court and enjoy the thrill of the game wherever they go.

"The original 'Space Jam' was a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in 1996, so it's no surprise that premier partners around the world are inspired by 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' and excited to bring a new collection to a new generation of fans," said Robert Oberschelp, Senior Vice President of Franchise Management and Marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "We are excited to collaborate with such elite brands to deliver a robust lineup of merchandise that unites the singular style of LeBron James with the iconic fun of the Looney Tunes characters."

It's game time, and WBCP is ready to kick off the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" merch madness with the following highlights: 
WBCP's expansive "Space Jam: A New Legacy" collection features products across multiple categories:
FASHION
FOOTWEAR
ACCESSORIES  
SPORTING GOODS
HOME GOODS  
TOYS & COLLECTIBLES
FOOD & BEVERAGE
PET PRODUCTS  
PUBLISHING --
Mark your calendars to see "Space Jam: A New Legacyin Theaters and on HBO Max July 16
Sign up for HBO Max today.
 
