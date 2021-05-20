Read
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" Summer 2021 Merch Collection Launch
Over 200 Premium Partners Around the World
Welcome to the Jam!
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy," releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release.
The all-star line-up of lifestyle products available around the globe will allow fans everywhere to join the jam and share the fun of the pop culture sensation. Starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad, the live-action/animated adventure is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. Collaborations with well-known global brands such as Nike Inc., Vilebrequin, Spalding, The Cotton On Group, and Moose Toys and capsule collections from UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, as well as a wide range of regional international partners, will let fans rule the court and enjoy the thrill of the game wherever they go.
"The original 'Space Jam' was a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in 1996, so it's no surprise that premier partners around the world are inspired by 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' and excited to bring a new collection to a new generation of fans," said Robert Oberschelp, Senior Vice President of Franchise Management and Marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "We are excited to collaborate with such elite brands to deliver a robust lineup of merchandise that unites the singular style of LeBron James with the iconic fun of the Looney Tunes characters."
It's game time, and WBCP is ready to kick off the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" merch madness with the following highlights:
- Nike Inc. will release a "Space Jam: A New Legacy" collection globally featuring LeBron James and favorite Tune Squad characters including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Goons
- Vilebrequin will have fans worldwide ready for summer with "Space Jam: A New Legacy" swimwear and leisurewear
- The Cotton On Group is truly embracing "Space Jam: A New Legacy," releasing new products globally including men's and children's apparel, along with stationery, mugs and phone accessories.
- The latest iteration of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, the retailer's rotating pop-up shop, will celebrate "Space Jam: A New Legacy" with a unique curation for the whole family, offering everything from court-inspired fashion to playful outdoor entertaining finds to gifts that enhance the at-home streaming experience. It will open next month at Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship in New York City, select stores nationwide and Bloomingdales.com.
- WBCP's "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-inspired fashion collections to offer something for everyone with global collections from Nike Inc. and Vilebrequin; stylish plus-size apparel at Torrid; the best in streetwear fashions from Tommy Hilfiger, Bait, Madhappy, Diamond Supply, and NTWRK x UNKNWN; and additional fashion-forward lines from Members Only, Forever 21, MeUndies, PSD, Bleacher Report, Rue21 from Hybrid, and Freeze and Pac Sun from Bioworld in the mix.
- Rule the "serververse" and win the game with capsule collections by Junk Food Clothing, Pottery Barn Teen and Cakeworthy. Playing with style will be a slam dunk when wearing "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Gamer Jersey, hat, hoodie and t-shirt, all available on UNINTERRUPTED.
- There's something for every child from infant to tween with cool kids' fashions from the Gap, Haus of JR, and Outerstuff.
- In EMEA, fashion partners include H&M (Worldwide), Primark (US and Europe), Fanatics, Snipes (Europe), LPP (Europe, Middle East), and many more to be announced.
- In the Asia Pacific region, A Bathing Ape, Carnival, and Freak's Store are just a few of the partners providing "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-inspired fashions and footwear, plus a limited-edition footwear and hat collection are available only in Japan from Converse Japan.
- In Australia and New Zealand, EB Games will offer adult tees, headwear, accessories and stationery – everything from drink bottles and backpacks to keychains and totes. Best & Less will welcome "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to Australia with a new range that includes sleepwear and outerwear for the whole family. Big W will feature a range of toys, games and puzzles from Moose Toys, Hasbro and MJM, as well as youth and adult fashions.
- In Latin America, kids will be covered from head to toe for back to school with designs from Cuidado con el Perro, Paris, Ruz, Centauro, Colecao and more. In Mexico, there will be Cuidado con el Perro t-shirts, Ruz plush and costumes, and novelty board games. In Chile, Colombia and Peru, Paris, Stilotex and Ripley will give fans access to incredible "Space Jam: A New Legacy" inspired products. In Brazil, fashion and toys will be available from partners such as Grendene, BandUp!, Piticas, Renner, Marisa, Cartel 011, Acuo, Iron Studios, Riachuelo, Grow, and Jandaia, among others, and Rasip will offer new "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-inspired food. An exclusive "Space Jam: A New Legacy" fashion collection with designer Alexandre Herchcovitch under his brand ÁLG will be revealed soon.
FOOTWEAR
- Come on and slam with Nike Inc.'s Space Jam collections. Fans can even buy and wear the same basketball shoes "King James" wears in the film. With youth and adult styles featuring Wile. E. Coyote, Lola Bunny, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the squad, the whole family can "Jam" out and dress up in Nike's Space Jam collection, which also includes jerseys, tanks, hoodies, jackets, socks and backpacks. Rule the "serververse" with Converse’s new graphic Looney Tunes sneaks. In adult and youth sizes, the new Converse styles feature classic Looney Tunes designs and animation themes. Crocs will unveil "Space Jam: A New Legacy" slide-ons that are as comfortable as they are stylish.
ACCESSORIES
- Debuting when families are heading back to school, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" will be a must-have for backpacks, lunch bags and other supplies. Partners such as Sprayground, Danielle Nicole, Loungefly, Accessory Innovations and Fast Forward will capture the on-court action of favorite Tunes on backpacks, court bags and more.
- Fossil will release its exclusive Space Jam by Fossil capsule collection, featuring collectible accessories and a limited-edition box set jam-packed with beloved Tune Squad characters on July 7. Starring characters such as Bugs and Lola, the collaboration includes three collections with limited-edition watches, backpacks, small leather goods and more. Check out digital watch faces and bands Mobyfox, a limited edition collection of watches by Undone, and more styles for the entire squad from Accutime. Whimsical bracelets from Alex and Ani put the Tune Squad on your wrist.
- Fans can sport "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from head to toe with caps, beanies, and other headwear by Junk Brands, Love Your Melon, Mitchell & Ness and New Era, and socks and hosiery by Stance, Hypnotic Hats, Highpoint, Berkshire, and Rock Em' Socks.
SPORTING GOODS
- Spalding, the largest basketball equipment supplier in the world, will continue its legacy of playing an integral role in growing basketball and culture by releasing a new merch line inspired by this ultimate family film. Spalding will release exclusive hoops and balls and other limited-edition merchandise, hitting the U.S. and international retailers, Spalding.com and the Spalding App this June.
HOME GOODS
- Taking "Space Jam: A New Legacy" style off the court and into the home is easy with Franco's movie-themed bedding with blankets, throws, comforters and more, making an energetic and colorful impact on kids' rooms. Hallmark, GeekiTikis and more bring the Looney Tunes Squad to the kitchen and beyond.
TOYS & COLLECTIBLES
- The pre-game began in late April when signature toy licensee Moose Toys released its "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-inspired toys. The award-winning line includes the super innovative Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James, featuring a high-flying action figure that really jumps, dunks and hangs-on-the-rim like LeBron's character in the film. The toy range features regular refreshes and new introductions throughout the fall and holiday season, sure to delight fans of all ages. More will be announced in the regions soon.
- Funko's "Space Jam: A New Legacy" assortment includes nine Pop! figures, five Pop! keychains, 12 Mystery minis and a "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Funkoverse board game. For collectors, there are three exclusives – a 10-inch Lebron James Jumbo Pop! and flocked Tasmanian devil available at Walmart, a LeBron James variant Funko Pop! available at Amazon, and a Porky Pig coming soon to Funko.com.
- GameStop offers a Collector’s box jam-packed with essentials needed to dominate on the basketball court like crew socks, a mini basketball, a water bottle, a Bugs Bunny pin, and a LeBron Smols. Additional toys, games, and collectibles collections include Hasbro, Mattel, Upper Deck, and more, which will continue to roll out all year long.
FOOD & BEVERAGE
- General Mills, Kraft Heinz, McDonald's, Ferrara Candy Company, and more premier food and beverage partners make eating and drinking with "Space Jam: A New Legacy" out of this world. General Mills' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" limited-edition cereal celebrates Tunes vs. Goons, combining delicious berry-flavored cereal with bunny and basketball marshmallows. It will be available for a limited time beginning May 31, 2020. Kraft Heinz says, "Make Mealtime a Slam Dunk," with its new Space Jam inspired Kraft Mac & Cheese and limited-edition onesie pajamas. The Kraft Mac & Cheese "Space Jam: A New Legacy" boxes feature movie-inspired noodle shapes, like basketballs and bunnies, for the whole family to enjoy. The new 10-ounce box comes adorned with Looney Tunes character favorites including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird, Marvin the Martian, and LeBron James and will be available at retailers nationwide for $2.49 starting June 1.
PET PRODUCTS
- A BarkBox with "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-themed chew toys and plush squeak toys makes the perfect gift for your four-footed, furry friend. Available through BarkBox website, the box retails for $20-$30 depending on subscription levels.
PUBLISHING
- With more than 20 titles, the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" publishing program is sure to be a slam dunk and offer something for everyone. Penguin Random House offers movie tie-ins, readers, books and activity books for all ages. A Little Golden Book called "Tune Squad," a picture book called "Tunes vs. Goons," and a "Junior Novelization: Space Jam: A New Legacy" are just a few titles from their program that will give families another way to share the fun of the film. Kids will also enjoy coloring and activity books from Bendon when taking a break from the action on the court – and fun novelty book formats from Phidal.
- From writer Ivan Cohen ("The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries") and an all-star team-up of artists, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from DC Publishing is the graphic novel adaptation of the animated/live-action movie. On sale June 29 for $12.99. Available at major book retailers and participating comic book stores. Also available on Apple Books and Amazon.
